Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South

NOTABLE OPENINGS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2019

** Airport Spur

Westbound WIS 119 (Airport Spur) at Howell Avenue (WIS 38) reopened to traffic early Saturday morning, November 16.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019:

** RYAN ROAD NB EXIT/ENTRANCE RAMPS

Ryan Road NB exit/entrance ramps are scheduled to reopen Wednesday, November 27.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2019:

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to WIS 20 is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to shift traffic. The shift will widen the northbound lanes of traffic to 12-foot wide lanes (switching traffic onto permanent lanes 1, 2, and 3), and will also open the full median shoulder.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the closure.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WORK SCHEDULE

The Thanksgiving holiday and weekend is upon us. Great news, three lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction on I-94 North-South during the holiday weekend!! Holiday work restrictions begin Wednesday at noon.

No nighttime lane closures

No hauling of materials on the freeway system

Work will resume on Monday morning. There may be isolated areas of work of the freeway system or on sideroads