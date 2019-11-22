× Bucks introduce nationwide ’12 Point Club’ for fans

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks are introducing a new club for Bucks fans nationwide called the 12 Point Club. Beginning Nov. 22, fans can join the 12 Point Club to receive various exclusive benefits across the Bucks, Fiserv Forum and more.

Bucks fans can sign up at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum and online HERE.

Fans who sign up for the 12 Point Club will receive an ultimate fan kit that includes items exclusive to the 12 Point Club. These items include a Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star bobblehead, commemorative Fiserv Forum framed print, New Era Bucks hat, Bluetooth speaker, Giannis Antetokounmpo “mean mug” mug, Bucks branded mink blanket and 12 Point Club membership pin. Additionally, the first 500 fans to sign up will receive a bonus Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead.

The 12 Point Club is $99 to join and includes the ultimate fan kit and a wide array of benefits, such as Bucks Pro Shop discounts, presale ticket offers and more.

To sign up to join the 12 Point Club, or for more information, visit Bucks.com/12point.