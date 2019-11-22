Bucks Pro Shop Pop-Up Store to open in Bayshore Town Center

Posted 6:09 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07PM, November 22, 2019
Bucks Pro Shop

Bucks Pro Shop

MILWAUKEE – Right in time for the holiday season, the Bucks Pro Shop is again opening a pop-up location in Bayshore Town Center that officially opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

Located next to the Apple Store, the Bucks Pro Shop Pop-Up Store at Bayshore Town Center will feature many of the same items fans are accustomed to seeing at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum.

The pop-up location will be open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. through the duration of the holiday season. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will open early at 8 a.m. for the launch of the Bucks City Edition Collection on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Bucks fans will also be able to purchase the all-new Bucks-Colectivo Holiday Box, the Bucks Statement Edition Collection, a vast selection of winter knit hats, the Nike Courtside Camo collection, and a plethora of other fan favorites. The recently announced Bucks 12 Point Club membership kit will also be available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.