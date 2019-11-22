× Bucks Pro Shop Pop-Up Store to open in Bayshore Town Center

MILWAUKEE – Right in time for the holiday season, the Bucks Pro Shop is again opening a pop-up location in Bayshore Town Center that officially opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

Located next to the Apple Store, the Bucks Pro Shop Pop-Up Store at Bayshore Town Center will feature many of the same items fans are accustomed to seeing at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum.

The pop-up location will be open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. through the duration of the holiday season. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will open early at 8 a.m. for the launch of the Bucks City Edition Collection on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Bucks fans will also be able to purchase the all-new Bucks-Colectivo Holiday Box, the Bucks Statement Edition Collection, a vast selection of winter knit hats, the Nike Courtside Camo collection, and a plethora of other fan favorites. The recently announced Bucks 12 Point Club membership kit will also be available.