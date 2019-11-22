× 2020 DNC Host Committee, Northwestern Mutual hold ‘Ensuring Economic Equity’ summit

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and Northwestern Mutual brought together leaders from across industries for Ensuring Economic Equity: An Industry Best Practices Summit, Friday, Nov. 22.

The “3E” Summit is the first of three summits the Host Committee and Northwestern Mutual are organizing to address community-identified focus areas and make an impact beyond the four days of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and targeted networking opportunities, the 3E Summit showcased examples of best practices for economic equity and inclusion across various sectors and industries. It will also help to set a framework for how to advance their adoption in Milwaukee and across the country.

“The more we work toward that goal, the more successful this convention will be, the more successful we will be as a community,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, co-chair of the Host Committee.

What’s next?

The final two summits will be hosted in 2020 at the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons. The first of the two — The CommUNITY Growth Summit — is set for February and will cover a wide array of shared strengths and challenges — from tech and venture capital to segregation and mass incarceration.

“Milwaukee is currently going through an incredible renaissance and so making sure that we are highlighting and accelerating the incredible work being done here, using the Convention as a platform, was really important,” said Liz Gilbert, president of the Host Committee.

The third and final summit will take place in April and coincide with National Volunteer Month. That summit will work to curate tactical and sustainable options for increasing civic engagement and volunteerism within Milwaukee and peer communities throughout the country.