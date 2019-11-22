× Driver taken to hospital after losing control of vehicle, striking power pole in Washington County

GERMANTOWN — One person was transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Nov. 22 following a crash in Washington County. The crash temporarily shut down all lanes are closed on Highway 145 from Cedar Lane to Rockfield as a result of the crash.

According to police, the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 145 when they lost control and struck a power pole.

The driver was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls with minor injuries.

Officials say there is no power outage — but there could be a short-term shortage while the pole gets fixed.