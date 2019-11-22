LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 09: Brittany Murata (2nd R) of the Vanderhall Motor Works shows a Vanderhall Edison2 three-wheeled auto-cycle to Shaher Iswail (R) during CES 2018 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD $34,950 electric vehicle goes from 0-60 mph in four seconds and has a range of about 200 miles using a 30 kilowatt-hour lithium battery. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill defining autocycles, setting fees
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 09: Brittany Murata (2nd R) of the Vanderhall Motor Works shows a Vanderhall Edison2 three-wheeled auto-cycle to Shaher Iswail (R) during CES 2018 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD $34,950 electric vehicle goes from 0-60 mph in four seconds and has a range of about 200 miles using a 30 kilowatt-hour lithium battery. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that defines autocycles in state law and establishes registration fees for the vehicles.
Autocycles are three-wheeled vehicles that seat one or two people.
The Republican-authored bill defines autocycles as vehicles with three wheels in contact with the ground, seating that doesn’t require straddling and a steering wheel. The bill establishes a $45 annual registration fee.
Evers signed the bill privately Friday.
According to a state Department of Transportation estimate, 1,030 vehicles that fit the autocycle definition are currently registered in Wisconsin as motorcycles for a $23 biennial fee. That fee generates about $11,845 annually.
The department projects it will cost about $160,000 to re-program computers to implement the $45 fee and create autocycle license plates. The new fee should generate about $46,350 annually.