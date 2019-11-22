Health groups urge Pres. Trump to move ahead with e-cig flavor ban

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump briefly speaks to the media after greeting sports teams in the State Dining Room during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on November 22, 2019 in Washington, DC.. The White House recognized champion collegiate student athletes from sports ranging from wrestling to hockey during their annual NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Health advocates are encouraging President Donald Trump to move forward with a federal ban on thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.

Pres. Trump is meeting at the White House on Friday with medical experts, health advocates and industry representatives on the problem of underage vaping.

Electronic cigarette use by teenagers has surged, but federal authorities have not finalized a plan for regulating e-cigarettes. Pres. Trump says he’s at the meeting to listen. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar calls regulating e-cigarettes “highly complex.”

Gary Reedy of the American Cancer Society told the president the federal government should remove all flavors, including mint and menthol.

Pres. Trump’s meeting comes as some states begin to take action in response to growing concern about the health effects of vaping products.

