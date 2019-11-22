× Indiana hospital tells surgical patients they were possibly exposed to HIV, other diseases

GOSHEN, Ind. (WGHP) — An Indiana hospital told surgical patients they were potentially exposed to infectious diseases, according to the Goshen News.

Goshen Hospital patients who had surgery between April 1 and Sept. 30 may have been exposed to infections such as hepatitis C, hepatitis B and HIV.

The potential exposure happened because one of the hospital’s sterilization technicians failed to complete a necessary step in the hospital’s sterilization process, Goshen Hospital CEO Randy Christophel told patients in a letter.

In the letter, patients who may have been exposed were encouraged to take part in free lab testing.

The hospital said treatment options are available for any patients who did get an infection.

A total of 1,182 surgical patients may have been exposed to infections because of the issue, the Goshen News reported.