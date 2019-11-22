‘It’s needed tremendously:’ Salvation Army distributes winter coats for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Christmas came early for hundreds of families in Milwaukee County on Friday, Nov. 22. This, as the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County was distributing winter coats for children and adults.

The coats, collected though the FOX6 Coats for Kids program, Operation Warm, and local collection drives, were distributed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. They will also be disturbed on Saturday, Nov. 23 at The Salvation Army Distribution Center, 5880 N 60th St., in Milwaukee.

Ular Smith is shopping for her grandkids. Smith is picking out a coat for each one at the Salvation Army -- because keeping up with three growing grandkids can be a challenge.

"It's kind of hard because they grow so fast out of them, but this is a good place to come. They always make sure you're going to be warm for the year when you come here," said Ular Smith.

Hundreds of other families also showed up to The Salvation Army Distribution Center to find a warm coat.

Smith had to wait an hour and a half for her turn to shop.

"The needs going to be greater this year is what it looks like," said Major Steven Woodard, Milwaukee County Salvation Army Coordinator.

Major Steven Woodard says the large crowd means more donations are needed.

"If they can give another coat, think about one more coat they could give. It's definitely going to go right to a family right away," said Woodard.

Smith calls each donation coat a blessing.

"It's needed a whole lot. It's needed tremendously a whole lot," said Smith.

If your child is in need of a coat, go to the distribution center during those times. It will be first-come, first-serve. No registration is necessary.

If coats run out or you are unable to attend, there will be an additional coat distribution in January 2020.

FOX6 is accepting Coats for Kids donations through Dec. 8. CLICK HERE for the 2019 Coats for Kids information packet. It is loaded with information on how to hold a drive, where to donate (including all the participating Steinhafels locations), how to qualify for a free pickup from Bonded Transportation, how to request posters, and much more!