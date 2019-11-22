Jeep, Dodge SUVs recalled due to risk of engines stalling

Posted 6:14 pm, November 22, 2019, by

HOLLYWOOD, FL - DECEMBER 03: Jeep Cherokee Sports are displayed at the Hollywood Chrysler Jeep dealership on December 3, 2013 in Hollywood, Florida. Chrysler's U.S. sales rose 16% in November with just over 142,000 vehicles sold last month for its best November in six years. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 700,000 SUVs worldwide to fix a problem that can cause the engines to stall.

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos. Most are in North America.

The company says silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays can cut off the electrical current and cause engines to stall or fail to start.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries. The relays on some of the vehicles were replaced in a previous recall.

The company is finalizing the repairs and will notify owners when it’s time to take their SUVs to dealers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.