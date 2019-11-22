LIVE: Sheriff Lucas holds news conf. after firearms, ammunition found in 2 shelters near Estabrook Park

Jerry Sandusky expected in court for new sentencing in abuse case

Posted 10:11 am, November 22, 2019, by

BELLEFONTE, PA - AUGUST 12: Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Sandusky was facing a prison sentence for his conviction in June, 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is expected in a Pennsylvania courtroom to be resentenced after an appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him.

The 75-year-old Sandusky will be resentenced Friday by Judge Maureen Skerda at the county courthouse in Bellefonte.

State Superior Court in February rejected many of Sandusky’s arguments but determined the sentencing was flawed.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years. It’s unclear whether Skerda will issue a significantly different sentence.

Court filings in recent weeks indicate that there may also be an argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator.

