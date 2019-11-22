Just in time for Thanksgiving, volunteers fill holiday food boxes for 500 local families

MILWAUKEE — The Hunger Task Force honored the longstanding tradition of filling “Thanksgiving Bins” — helping families who are especially in need just in time for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 100 volunteers from the Hunger Task Force, Old Republic Risk Management and Rexnord gathered Friday, Nov. 22 to assemble and fill boxes with Thanksgiving foods at the Hunger Task Force’s distribution center on Milwaukee’s south side.

“Lots of people are really suffering and may not have as much food on the table as you or I might have,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force. “We’re going to try our best to make sure as many people as possible do.”

The boxes included fresh potatoes, apples and squash; brown rice and stuffing; canned cranberries and corn; gravy and cornbread; and, of course, a turkey.

Once assembled, local food pantry coordinators picked up the bins and began the distribution process, delivering the meals to 500 local families facing the greatest need this season.