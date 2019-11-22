Kenosha County Board chairman who allegedly stole from Menards makes 1st court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Caught on camera for allegedly stealing from Menards, a Kenosha County board chairman is in court for his first appearance. You may remember the body camera video we showed you last week of Daniel Esposito seemingly admitting to police that he left Menards without paying for some roofing tar. On Friday, Nov. 22, his attorney said he expects this case to go to trial.

Appearing out of custody with his attorney Friday, Kenosha County Board Chairman and local chiropractor Daniel Esposito appeared out of custody with his attorney Friday. Esposito is 51 years old and has no prior criminal record. He's married and owns his own home -- and it's that home where police confronted Esposito on Nov. 2, the same say he allegedly stole $627 dollars worth of silicone roof coating from Menards.

Bodycam footage captured the incident.

"They have you on-camera there, grabbing some roofing tar," said an officer to Esposito.

"Oh really?" replied Esposito. He told the officer he has a receipt for the items, but he was unable to produce it.

"Did you steal it or not?" asked the officer.

"Well, yeah, I have it, so obviously I took it out of there," said Esposito.

Esposito is now charged with felony retail theft.

"I understand the interest in this case is very high at this point," said Michael Cicchini, Esposito's attorney.

Cicchini says Esposito is a frequent Menard's customer.

"He spends a lot of money there," said Cicchini. "He rehabs houses, for one. He spent about $100,000 there over the past two years."

Court documents make note of surveillance video showing Esposito leaving the store without paying -- something Cicchini has yet to see.

"We look forward to seeing the surveillance the state claims to have," said Cicchini.

Esposito signed a $1,000 signature bond and is required to have no in-person contact with the Kenosha Menards. FOX6 has also reached out to the Kenosha Police Department for a copy of that surveillance video, but have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, Esposito's preliminary hearing is set for next month.