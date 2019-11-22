× Kenosha PD investigates 4 separate reports of threats made by Kenosha students in November

KENOSHA — On Friday, Nov. 22, the Kenosha Police Department announced they’ve investigated four separate reports of threats made by Kenosha Unified School District students in November.

Police say they’ve worked closely with the Kenosha Unified School District to investigate the threats. Threats against the safety of students or staff will be thoroughly investigated. School threats oftentimes result in the referral of felony criminal charges to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

The Kenosha Police Department detailed the following incidents:

Monday, Nov. 11 — Two students were overheard having a conversation about setting off an explosive device in the school. The students did not have access to weapons or explosives.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — A student threatened to shoot another student. A photograph of the student possessing a firearm was seen. The firearm was later recovered, and determined to be an airsoft gun.

Thursday, Nov. 21 — A student threatened to commit a shooting during lunch, and a photograph of the student possessing a firearm was observed. A firearm was later recovered. There is no evidence the firearm was brought into the school, nor did the student possess any ammunition.

Thursday, Nov. 21 — A student was found to be in possession of a pocket knife in school after making a threat to injure a student the previous week.

The Kenosha Police Department asks that parents speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats or alarming statements and the consequences of making such statements.