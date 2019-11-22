Man shot, wounded during attempted robbery in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Shooting near 19th and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 22 near 19th and Capitol. It happened around 3 a.m.

Police say a 38-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot after a suspect attempted to rob him.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

