Officials: 18-year-old Milwaukee Police Aide arrested, accused of reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old Police Aide with the department was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 21 for allegedly reckless driving.

Officials say officers stopped a vehicle for reckless driving. The occupants of the reckless vehicle immediately fled from the auto. Officers were able to take the driver of the vehicle into custody. They later learned this subject was employed by the Milwaukee Police Department as a Police Aide. He has been with the department since August.

A news release says the Police Aide was immediately suspended and has since been terminated from the Milwaukee Police Department. During the subsequent investigation, two additional subjects were taken into custody.

This case has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office and is currently under review.