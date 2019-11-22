× Officials: Remains of Justin and Nicholas Diemel recovered, ID’d from dental records

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri announced on Friday, Nov. 21 that they have recovered the remains of Justin and Nicholas Diemel of Shawano County.

A news release indicates Nicholas Diemel’s remains were recovered on a farm in rural Caldwell County, Missouri. Justin Diemel’s remains were recovered in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska. Officials say an examination of dental records confirmed both identifications.

Officials say Garland Nelson remains in custody in the Caldwell County Detention Center in Missouri. He is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Nelson is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.