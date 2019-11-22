Police: Man shot near 24th and Hampton

Posted 7:11 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20PM, November 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police officers responded to a report of a man shot near 24th and Hampton at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old Milwaukee man who sustained serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers believed the suspect was in a nearby residence and members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded and determined the suspect was no longer on scene. The shooting remains under investigation and we are seeking a known suspect.

 

