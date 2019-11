Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fun with food! Dr. Koco with Mad Science Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with some experiments using one of Cassandra's favorite things -- popcorn.

Dr. Koco is doing some amazing experiments with popcorn! He will make some dance before your very eyes. He will also try to make one pop! He will talk about how heat rises and the physical changes a popcorn kernel makes.

Kids will need: