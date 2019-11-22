This weekend you can explore the world of music, food, dance, and arts

WEST ALLIS -- This weekend you can explore the world of music, food, dance, and arts. Brian Kramp spent the morning at the State Fair Expo Center getting a preview of the Holiday Folk Fair International.

About Holiday Folk Fair International (website)

Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival and a program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. You can explore the ways music, food, dance, and art weave together a message of welcome.

