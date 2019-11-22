US Marshals reaches out to the public in their search for Emmanuel Reyes: ‘An unstable person’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It seems for 31-year-old Emmanuel Reyes, his fists are used far too often on others. His wrath can swing towards strangers and even those closest to him.

"He's been in and out of jail pretty much his whole life," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He has a very violent temper. He's been known to assault people around him trying to help him."

U.S. Marshals are asking the community for information that can help locate him.

"Emmanuel is 31 years old. He's a young guy. He has a 35-page criminal history -- one of the lengthiest I've ever seen," the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Reyes is described as being 6'4" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has tattoos that help identify him -- including a Milwaukee Brewers logo in the middle of his face.

"He has 'Bubba' tattooed on his neck and he has 'momma' tattooed on the side of his face," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

According to authorities, Reyes has been a wanted man for the past two months for a federal supervised release violation. He has strong ties to the areas of 21st and Brown Street as well as 60th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee. His current legal troubles go back to 2012.

"Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged by the ATF for felon in possession of a firearm," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Reyes was given federal probation in 2015, but it was soon revoked. He was released this September.

"The day he gets released from prison, he gets into a fight. He gets arrested by the West Bend Police Department,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Reyes spent about ten days in jail when his father picked him up.

"He beats up his father. He's (since) been on the run, the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Reyes has a history of narcotics, firearms, burglary and battery. The agent on his case says Reyes once beat up a woman so badly, he knocked out her teeth.

"He is an unstable person," the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Now Reyes faces charges for beating up his own father.

"You can do the right thing and turn yourself in. The warrant never goes away,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.