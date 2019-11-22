Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire at Witte Vegetable Farm in Jackson

JACKSON — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:19 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. reporting a fire at the Witte Vegetable Farm located at 2313 County Highway NN in the Town of Jackson.

The caller reported that the metal shed — which is used for retail space, as well as produce storage — was on fire.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the fire and was assisted on scene by the Germantown, Newburg, Slinger and West Bend Fire Departments.

PHOTO GALLERY

Based on the rapid response of the Jackson Fire Department as well as their mutual aid partners, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the storage portion of the shed. However, the entire building sustained smoke and water damage. There was no one in the shed at the time of the fire.

Property damage is estimated at around $100,000, including losing around $10,000 dollars in fresh produce. County Highway NN was closed to traffic for a little over two hours.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Jackson Fire Department and fire investigators with the Washington County Sheriff Office. The origin is unknown at this time. However, it does not appear to be suspicious.

One Newburg Firefighter sustained minor injuries battling the blaze. He was treated and released from the scene.