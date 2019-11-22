West Allis police need your help in search for missing 14-year-old

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered child — Aiden J. Dysland (also known as AJ), 14 years of age.

Aiden was last seen near 85th and W. Lincoln Ave. after leaving West Allis Central High School at 3 p.m. on Nov. 22.

He is 5’2″ tall and weighs 86 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition that requires him to have a tracheostomy tube inserted into his neck. He is further described as missing fingers on both hands. He was last seen wearing a dark olive green coat, green and purple hoodie with “Bucks” on the front, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black backpack.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.