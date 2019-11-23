‘A kickoff to the season:’ Tripoli Shrine Center Feztival of Trees brings holiday magic to downtown

MILWAUKEE — More than 50 unique trees sparkled at the Tripoli Shrine for their annual Feztival of Trees. The event full of unusual trees supports the shrine.

A room is full of sparkling themed trees for a good cause.

“It’s kind of like a kickoff for the season,” said Bob Capen, Tripoli Shrine.

It’s all for the third annual Shriner Feztival of Trees. The fundraiser benefits the shrine and its efforts in helping kids.

“We’re getting more and more people who want to be a part of it, so the tree sponsorships are growing also,” said Capen.

This year’s theme is A Winter Wonderland. Each tree is themed by a sponsor, surrounded by several gifts, and will be raffled off on the last day of the festival.

“Every tree has its theme, and I like seeing the different creative themes that all our sponsors bring to us,” said Sean Schult, Tripoli Shrine Technical Director.

Schult, a Shriner, brings a different aspect to the forest of trees. He’s the talent behind the choreographed light show — something that catches festival-goers off-guard.

“Every half hour, we play a song,” said Schult. “The lights in the room will dim, the song plays and the entire room does a show to that song.”

Schult puts in more than 100 hours to make the light show happen.

“Their mouths drop. They take out their cellphones and take videos of it,” said Schult. “The families get together. Sometimes, they’re even dancing to it.”

Shriners have started incorporating music with performances throughout the week. The festival has grown almost as fast as an actual tree!

“Every year, it gets more awesome, so definitely come and check it out every year,” said Schult.