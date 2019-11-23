× At least 29 dead in Kenyan landslide

KENYA — At least 29 people were killed in Kenya as heavy rains triggered a landslide, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement Saturday.

The landslide began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in near the Ugandan border, according to the statement. The landslide caused “massive destruction” to infrastructure like bridges and roads.

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of our entire nation are with families, friends and relatives of those who lost their beloved in the unfortunate incident. Please accept my heartfelt condolences,” Kenyatta wrote.

He said he directed the deployment of rescue personnel to help people affected by the landslide.

“To those whose loved ones are yet to be found,” Kenyatta wrote, “I assure you that the ongoing multi-agency rescue operation will continue until after every missing person is accounted for.”