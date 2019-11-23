Badgers lead Boilermakers 14-10

Posted 3:30 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:53PM, November 23, 2019

MADISON — The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) host the unranked Purdue Boilermakers (4-6) Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Sophomore receiver Aron Cruickshank took a direct snap from center Tyler Biadasz 27 yards to the endzone for the Badgers first score of the afternoon.

Later in the quarter, Purdue kicked a 28-yard field goal to shrink the Wisconsin lead.

With just over a minute remaining in the opening frame, Jonathan Taylor broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown scamper.

SECOND QUARTER

Just seconds into the second quarter, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and tight end Brycen Hopkins connected for a seven-yard score.

