SHEBOYGAN -- Did you know "Movember" is the only exclusively men's health charity globally? The movement encourages men to grow a mustache during November to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer along with men's mental health and suicide prevention.

3 Sheeps Brewing co-owner James Owen and Movember community ambassador Dave Thorp stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, Nov. 23 to discuss making a difference in Movember.