Eau Claire man serenades, captivates deer with flute tune

Posted 3:51 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:50PM, November 23, 2019

EAU CLAIRE — Paul Harvey of Eau Claire, Wis. stepped into a scene that was like something out of a children’s movie earlier in 2019.

Harvey, who plays the flute and has a YouTube page,  took to the woods to record a music video. There, he came across a young deer and started playing — the deer sat down and listened to Harvey’s tune for almost eight minutes, Harvey says.

Now, with the gun deer hunting season underway, Harvey says he plans to take his flue to the woods again — and hopefully find a buck.

