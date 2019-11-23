Local software developer creates Field to Freezer, an app that takes some stress out of hunting

MILWAUKEE — Out in the woods and perched on their stands, hunters hit the land today for the start of Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season. One local man is making the harvesting process easier just in time for day one.

It’s the thrill of the hunt as hunters are allowed to hit the woods during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season.

“Looking forward to chilling in the stand for a bit,” said Matt McCoy, founder of Field to Freezer.

Matt McCoy knows when he bags that buck, time is of the essence.

“Part of the challenge is once you get a processor, there is generally a long line,” said McCoy. “Half an hour, an hour waiting line.”

Utilizing his knowledge as president of Lanex, a software company, McCoy wanted to help streamline the ordering process. He created an app called Field to Freezer.

“Basically, somebody can place their order prior to getting to the processor,” explained McCoy. “Once they get there, the processor already knows what they want. They can scan a QR code, drop the animal and go as opposed to waiting in long lines and things like that.”

Right now with the beta launch, hunters can go online and use the search tool to find the business locations nationwide and contact information. Next year, the process will expand even more.

“We are building the app over the course of the year and finalizing it,” said McCoy.

The app also meets a lot of hunters’ needs, like knowing the cost and delivery time while helping navigate ways to deal with chronic waste disease. The site has been live for only a few days, and it already seems like a game-changer. The app is being downloaded all over the country.

“My hope for hunters is that it takes some of the business and stress out of it and makes it a more enjoyable trip for them,” said McCoy.

The app for iOS and Android will be built over the course of the year. You can learn more HERE.