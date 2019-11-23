Man shot near 104th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — A man in his thirties was shot near 104th and Congress early Saturday, Nov. 23.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering a gunshot wound to the leg in a nearby alley.

A woman was found helping the man with his injuries. She was the same person who called in the shooting.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Circumstances of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. Officers were still on the scene around 6 a.m. Saturday. Police are seeking a suspect.

