Marquette tops Robert Morris 66-62, Anim scores 14

Posted 4:39 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, November 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Sacar Anim finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Marquette slipped past Robert Morris 66-62 on Saturday.

Markus Howard had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey pitched in with 10 points apiece.

Dante Treacy topped the Colonials (1-6) with 14 points and five assists. AJ Bramah and reserve Sayveon McEwen each scored 11 with Bramah adding six rebounds. Josh Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Marquette had a decided advantage at the free-throw line, sinking 22 of 28 (79%), while the Colonials made 10 of 14 (71%).

