Menomonee Falls police seek 2 in theft of snake from Pet World

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft at the Pet World near Appleton Avenue and Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls.

Police said the theft occurred at 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

According to authorities, a man and woman fled the scene. The man was described as black, 35 to 45 years old, with a handlebar mustache; wearing a black vest, black, and gray sweater, Chicago Bulls hat, and blue jeans. The woman was described as black, 35 to 55 years old, wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, and blue jeans.

They stole a two-foot-long ball python from the pet store.

Anyone with information on this or similar thefts was asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case number 19-035058.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website HERE or through the P3 phone app.