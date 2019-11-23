Menomonee Falls police seek 2 in theft of snake from Pet World

Posted 7:41 pm, November 23, 2019, by

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft at the Pet World near Appleton Avenue and Pilgrim Road in Menomonee Falls.

Police said the theft occurred at 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

According to authorities, a man and woman fled the scene. The man was described as black, 35 to 45 years old, with a handlebar mustache; wearing a black vest, black, and gray sweater, Chicago Bulls hat, and blue jeans. The woman was described as black, 35 to 55 years old, wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, and blue jeans.

They stole a two-foot-long ball python from the pet store.

Menomonee Falls police seek 2 in theft of snake from Pet World

Anyone with information on this or similar thefts was asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case number 19-035058.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website HERE or through the P3 phone app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.