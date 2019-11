× MPD investigating homicide near 39th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police detectives are currently investigating a homicide near 39th and Cherry — a few blocks east of Washington Park.

Authorities say an 18-year-old male was stabbed Saturday, Nov. 23 and transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. A suspect is in custody, and police say the incident stemmed from family trouble and that no other suspects are involved.