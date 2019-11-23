× Police: 1 struck near 46th and Stark

MILWAUKEE — A man in his thirties was shot near 46th and Stark early Saturday, Nov. 23.

According to officials, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m.

After being struck, the man was able to make his way to a house where he knocked on the door to ask for help. The person inside the house called police to report the shooting.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.