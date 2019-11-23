Police investigate crash near 17th and Mitchell; 2 injured

Crash near 17th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Two people are injured following a crash near 17th and Mitchell Saturday morning, Nov. 23.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. Three men were in the striking vehicle. One man suffered a major leg injury, but none of their injuries were life-threatening. All three men were taken into custody.

The car that was struck was driven by a woman. She was the only person inside the car. She was injured, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

The striking vehicle first hit the woman’s car and then continued, eventually crashing into a building.

