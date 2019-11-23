× Police investigating hit and run on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on Nov. 23 around 1 p.m. on Milwaukee’s south side.

Authorities responded to a call near 24th and Becher where they say one vehicle struck another and fled the scene. Police were able to pursue one of the subjects — a 20-year-old male who was taken into custody. The vehicle which initiated the collision was stolen, according to police.

According to police, two people were in the struck vehicle at the time of the incident. However, authorities say three people went to the hospital with injuries. Those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek one suspect.