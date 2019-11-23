× Prosecutors: Texas police officer admitted to sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl twice

WACO, Texas — A Texas police officer was arrested, accused of sexual assault of a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, the mother of the victim called police to her apartment on Nov. 12. She said she saw Darrell Sanders come out of the apartment and her 15-year-old daughter was inside.

She said she walked inside the bathroom and found wet spots on the bed and $25 on the counter. The mother asked her daughter if she had sex with Sanders, and she said yes.

She also said this was the second time she had sex with Sanders. The first time, he gave her $90.

Sanders admitted to sexually assaulting the 15-year-old twice, prosecutors said.

Sanders is a police officer for the Veterans Affairs hospital. He was being held on $250,000. He bonded out of jail the same day he was arrested.

In a statement, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System called the allegations “abhorrent,” and said Sanders was stripped of his badge:

“These allegations are abhorrent, and the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is taking the appropriate steps to hold this individual accountable.” “In the meantime, this individual has been stripped of his badge and is not performing law enforcement duties or interacting with patients.” “VA has made clear that it will hold employees accountable when they fail to live up to the high standards Veterans and taxpayers expect, and that’s exactly what we’re doing in this case.”