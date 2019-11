Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE β€” More than 50 unique trees sparkled at the Tripoli Shrine for their annual Feztival of Trees. Christina stopped by the Shrine Center on Saturday, Nov. 23 to learn about the event and the work Shriners do in the community.Β To learn more about the Feztival, click HERE.

