Celebrate countless cultures at the Holiday Folk Fair 🌎

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Who doesn't love the Holiday Folk Fair? Christina stopped by the annual celebration on Sunday, Nov. 24 to chat with visitors about their unique foods, dances and more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Holiday Folk Fair (website)

Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival and a program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. You can explore the ways music, food, dance, and art weave together a message of welcome. Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To learn more about the Folk Fair, click HERE.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video