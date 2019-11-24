‘Celebrating heritage:’ Holiday Folk Fair attendees take a trip around the world at State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS — People experienced cultures from all over the world this weekend at the annual Holiday Folk Fair International. Festival-goers say it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Several people took a trip around the world Sunday, Nov. 24. Well, a trip around a room at the State Fair Grounds. It’s all for the 76th annual Holiday Folk Fair International, where delicacies from all over the world were under one roof. This year’s theme was “Celebrate the Culture of Language.”

“Everybody is celebrating their heritage, and it’s a way to keep all those traditions and those beliefs, customs, foods and dances,” said Gina Jorgensen, honorary chairman.

Dozens of culture has traditions and items on display as thousands of people learned about the history behind them. Some people kicked off the holiday season by doing some shopping.

“We’re trying to decide what kind of treats we’re going to enjoy,” said Toni Holland, Mequon.

The World Cafe offered ethnic treats from all over the world, including Italian and Irish food.

“I like their cookies,” said Juliet Ahangar, Mequon.

“You can eat yourself around the world,” said Jorgensen. “It’s amazing.”

Other festival-goers enjoyed learning about the cultural heritage of people living in southeastern Wisconsin.

“I think we need more international-mindedness for sure,” said John Kish, Milwaukee.