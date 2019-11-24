× DNR seeks information, ‘no matter how insignificant,’ after man shot while hunting in Washburn County

WASHBURN COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources needs your help after a man was shot while hunting on Sunday, Nov. 24 — the second day of the nine-day gun deer hunting season.

It happened in Washburn County, and the DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement asked for information regarding individuals or groups who would have been hunting around 11 a.m. in the block of Washburn County land in Minong Township bordered by these roads: East Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, north of Nancy Lake Road, and west of CCC Road.

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may confidentially relay their information by text, phone call, or online to the WDNR Violation Tip Line: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. CLICK HERE to file information online.

DNR officials on Sunday evening reported three other hunting incidents, for a total of four. All three incidents happened on opening day, Saturday, Nov. 23.

In Oneida and Marathon counties, DNR officials said separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet.

The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old man and the Marathon County incident involved a 29-year-old woman.

In Fond du Lac County, DNR officials said a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old woman in the left hand.