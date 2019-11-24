DNR seeks information, ‘no matter how insignificant,’ after man shot while hunting in Washburn County

Posted 5:50 pm, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, November 24, 2019
Deer

WASHBURN COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources needs your help after a man was shot while hunting on Sunday, Nov. 24 — the second day of the nine-day gun deer hunting season.

It happened in Washburn County, and the DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement asked for information regarding individuals or groups who would have been hunting around 11 a.m. in the block of Washburn County land in Minong Township bordered by these roads: East Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, north of Nancy Lake Road, and west of CCC Road.

Man shot while hunting in Washburn County

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may confidentially relay their information by text, phone call, or online to the WDNR Violation Tip Line: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. CLICK HERE to file information online.

DNR officials on Sunday evening reported three other hunting incidents, for a total of four. All three incidents happened on opening day, Saturday, Nov. 23.

In Oneida and Marathon counties, DNR officials said separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet.

The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old man and the Marathon County incident involved a 29-year-old woman.

In Fond du Lac County, DNR officials said a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old woman in the left hand.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.