Drive safely: Western Wisconsin could see the biggest snowfall of the season ahead of Thanksgiving

WISCONSIN — Just before Thanksgiving, parts of Wisconsin will see their biggest snowfall of the season. Many portions of western Wisconsin could see over half a foot while most of the eastern part of the state will just see rain.

Snowfall forecast for November 26-27th

This system starts to move in Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26 with snow mostly on the Minnesota side of the Mississippi and rain in the South and East.

Skyvision Tuesday, Nov. 26 6:30pm

Snow will continue for the entire northwest portion of Wisconsin through Wednesday morning, Nov. 27 with a transition zone in central Wisconsin that could see a wintry mix.

Skyvision Wednesday, Nov. 27 5:30am

Throughout Wednesday, Nov. 27 the snow out West will start tapering off and rain in southeast Wisconsin has a chance to transition over to snow but at the surface, most areas stay just too warm to see much accumulations. Once Thanksgiving hits the entire state is clear of any snow chances but temperatures do drop back into the 30s for a high.

Travel safely on Wednesday if you’re heading West!

