‘Frozen 2’ heats up box office with $127M opening weekend
NEW YORK — Six years after “Frozen” kicked up a pop-culture blizzard, the sequel to Elsa, Anna and Olaf’s adventures snowed-in the box office with an estimated $127 million debut domestically and $350 million worldwide.
The opening sets a record for an animated movie released outside of the summer season. The first “Frozen” opened over Thanksgiving, earning $93 million in five days and $67 million for the three-day weekend.
“Frozen 2” reviews and audience reaction have been good but not as strong as those for “Frozen.” Time will tell if the sequel can match the $1.28 billion of the original.
Last week’s top film, “Ford v Ferrari” slipped to a distant second with $16 million. The Mister Rogers drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” opened in third with $13.5 million.