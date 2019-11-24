Green Bay Packers face San Francisco 49ers under the Sunday night lights: 49ers lead 20-0

Posted 7:32 pm, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50PM, November 24, 2019
Green Bay Packers (Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Green Bay Packers travel west this weekend to square up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s a primetime affair — kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CST.

The San Francisco 49ers scored first — leading 7-0 two minutes into the matchup after Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was sacked, and the 49ers recovered. One play for two yards resulted in a touchdown by San Francisco RB Tevin Coleman.

The 49ers added a field goal with just over three minutes left in the first quarter — bringing the score to 10-0.

San Francisco added another field goal with just under three minutes left in the half, to increase their lead to 13-0 — the Packers still scoreless.

The 49ers added seven with a touchdown by WR Deebo Samuel with under one minute remaining in the first half to bring the score to 20-0.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.