Green Bay Packers face San Francisco 49ers under the Sunday night lights: 49ers lead 20-0

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Green Bay Packers travel west this weekend to square up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s a primetime affair — kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CST.

The San Francisco 49ers scored first — leading 7-0 two minutes into the matchup after Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was sacked, and the 49ers recovered. One play for two yards resulted in a touchdown by San Francisco RB Tevin Coleman.

Too Raw! Tevin runs it in for the score 😤@Teco_Raww | #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/F4XnLT5dId — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 25, 2019

The 49ers added a field goal with just over three minutes left in the first quarter — bringing the score to 10-0.

San Francisco added another field goal with just under three minutes left in the half, to increase their lead to 13-0 — the Packers still scoreless.

The 49ers added seven with a touchdown by WR Deebo Samuel with under one minute remaining in the first half to bring the score to 20-0.