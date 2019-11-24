× ‘He didn’t care:’ R. Kelly’s girlfriend accuses him of controlling and manipulative behavior

CHICAGO — Joycelyn Savage, a girlfriend of R. Kelly whose parents have repeatedly claimed she’s being controlled by the singer, is accusing the singer of being controlling and manipulative.

Savage made the accusation Saturday, Nov. 23 in her first post on her Patreon page — a crowdfunding membership platform.

In a tweet, the singer’s defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, responded to Savage’s post, saying she is “exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. It was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong.”

Savage began the post, “Where It all Started,” with her explanation of how she met Kelly at age 19 and he began to give her gifts, spend money on travel, and promise her a music career.

A few months later, she posted, the singer started “giving [her] commands” to call him Master or Daddy and if she didn’t obey him, he would raise his voice at her.

Savage also claimed the singer was manipulative.

“Robert likes to manipulate whoever he’s was in the room with, even down to his own assistant. He didn’t care. Everyone was in it for a check, so they didn’t care either,” she said.

She wrote that there were areas of many of his homes that she wasn’t allowed to enter, including a basement, and that staff hired by Kelly would watch her constantly.

“I can say I didn’t have any type of privacy at all now that I think of it. If I showered, one of his assistants would have to be by the door while I shower,” she said.

Savage said she would bring up her concerns with Kelly and he would say, “All this can stop today. You want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life?”

This was the first post on Patreon and ended with her saying another chapter would be out shortly.

Kelly was charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual exploitation of a child in federal court, and pleaded not guilty. He was also charged with several counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois and New York. Kelly has vehemently denied any allegations of sexual misconduct in the past.

Savage’s parents have spoken out about their concerns for their daughter’s safety over the years. In one video, Savage’s father, Timothy Savage, appeared to threaten Kelly, holding a baseball bat and saying, “You know what time it is? I ain’t playing no (expletive) games with you, boy. I gave you 120 hours to get back in touch with me.”

Joycelyn Savage defended R. Kelly in the past and even recorded a response to her father asking him to stop.

“Dad, you know everything that’s gone on with the media and the internet with what you have done is a complete disaster and you need to stop,” she said. “Because right now I am fed up with everything you are doing. You are embarrassing me and the whole entire family.”

CNN reached out to Joycelyn Savage, other members of her family and the attorney who’s previously represented them.