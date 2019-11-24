× Kenosha man facing charges after driving drunk, hitting construction equipment in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man is facing charges after driving while intoxicated and hitting construction equipment near Braun Rd. and E. Frontage Rd. in Mount Pleasant Saturday night, Nov. 24.

Around 11:40 p.m., Mt. Pleasant officers were dispatched to the area near Braun Rd. and E. Frontage Rd. for an accident. Upon arrival, officers located a car with heavy front-end damage. The investigation showed a car was traveling eastbound on Braun Rd. from E. Frontage Rd. The area was closed due to construction, with construction equipment parked on the side of the road. As the vehicle continued eastbound, it collided head-on with a large piece of construction equipment.

The driver was identified as a 45-year-old Kenosha man. He was partially ejected from the car and sustained serious injuries that were not life-threatening. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life.

Further investigation determined the man was showing signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The accident is still under investigation.