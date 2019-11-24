Multiple departments battle house fire in downtown Slinger; no injuries reported

Posted 9:09 pm, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:19PM, November 24, 2019
SLINGER -- Multiple departments were called out to a house fire on Washington Street near Oak Street in Slinger Sunday night, Nov. 24.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., and the response blocked roads in the heart of downtown Slinger.

Slinger police said no injuries had been reported.

When officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire contained to the rear of the home.

Several agencies were called out to the scene in an effort to prevent the spread of fire, as buildings in the area are very close to each other.

This is a developing story.

