Police: Man arrested for OWI after he was kicked out of bar near 13th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested for OWI Sunday morning, Nov. 24 near 13th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

It happened around 2 a.m.

Police said the man got kicked out of a bar in the area and later returned to the tavern.

He was arrested for OWI after his vehicle struck another.

No one was hurt.

An investigation was ongoing.