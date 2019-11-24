WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, responds to committee chairman Devin Nunes's comments earlier in the day about incidental collection of communications relating to U.S. President Donald Trump during the period of the presidential transition March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. During the press conference Schiff indicated frustration with the actions of Nunes after briefing the press and White House before speaking with him, the highest ranking Democrat on the committee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible
WASHINGTON — Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he won’t foreclose the possibility of more depositions and hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Schiff says on CNN that his committee continues to conduct investigative work, but he won’t let the Trump administration stall the inquiry.
Schiff’s staff and others are compiling the panel’s findings to submit to the House Judiciary Committee, which is expected to open its own hearings to consider articles of impeachment and a formal recommendation of charges.
Schiff says he wants to talk with constituents and colleagues before making a final judgment on impeachment.
He contends that if President Barack Obama had acted like Pres. Trump on Ukraine, Republicans “would have voted to impeach him in a heartbeat with a fraction of the evidence.”