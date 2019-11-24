Plymouth woman’s car broken into while she was at church; suspect broke window with church brick

Posted 1:31 pm, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32PM, November 24, 2019

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A churchgoer in Plymouth, WI had her car broken into Sunday morning, Nov. 24.

According to a Facebook post by Katie Ulezelski, her mother was at church with two young cousins when her car was broken into.

Car broken into at Plymouth Church

Ulezelski says a brick from the church was thrown into the car’s back window, and her mother’s purse was stolen.

“I am sick to my stomach,” said Ulezelski. “How low can some get to do this to someone at all, let alone while they are at church?”

This is a developing story. Follow FOX6Now.com for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.